Popular and prominent artist Josiah Brooks - otherwise known as 'Jazza' - has posted a video on YouTube in which he recreates the entirety of the Kingdom of Hyrule from The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.

Measuring in at 2.4 x 2.4 metres, the model is an impressive achievement in design and technology. Jazza worked extensively on sculpting various bits and pieces from the envrionment through virutal reality, before 3D printing everything and painting it by hand.

Naturally, with the recent release of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Jazza couldn't ignore the current zeitgeist and has therefore injected some of the key aesthetics from the new game into the Hyrule layout from A Link to the Past. He's even printed out a model of Zelda from the Echoes of Wisdom key art - cute!

It's a remarkably detailed model and we wholly recommend watching the full video to find out exactly how each piece was constructed. Now he just needs to go one step further and get some stop-motion animation going...