The Stone of Madness, the upcoming RTS adventure from Teku Studios and The Game Kitchen, has already bagged a release date.

The Spanish monastery-set stealth adventure was re-revealed at Gamescom 2024, four years after Teku Studios originally announced the title. But now the game is set to launch on Switch and other consoles on 28th January 2024.

Plus, if you've got a Steam account, you can actually check out a "multi-hour prologue experience" — basically, a demo for the beginning of the game.

In the full game, you'll be able to control a group of characters who have been imprisoned within the walls of a Spanish madhouse, tucked away inside a monastery. You not only need to escape the monastery, but also preserve each person's sanity by managing their individual traumas and phobias.

There are two unique escape plans, and each "campaign" will deliver different objectives and stories. You've also got to deal with a day and night cycle, and while you'll be doing most of the work during the day, the night will also allow you to experiment and play with some risk and reward opportunities.

Sporting an incredibly unique art style, The Stone of Madness immediately caught our eye back at Gamescom, and we were extremely lucky to sit down with the director and lead level designer of the game to talk about what made The Game Kitchen pivot to something so different from its acclaimed Metroidvania Souls-like series, Blasphemous.

What do you think of The Stone of Madness? Will you be grabbing the game next January?