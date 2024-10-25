Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 782k

Bye Sweet Carole first piqued our interest when it appeared at last year's Guerrilla Collective Showcase, with the classic Disney-style visuals helping this horror adventure stand out from the crowd.

Now, we've got a brand new gameplay trailer which shows those visuals in action — and no, we'll never watch Snow White in the same way again.

Set in the early 1900s, this one will see you heading back to the remains of an old, creepy orphanage to try and find out what happened to your "runaway" friend, Carole. Of course, not everything you meet along the way is going to be friendly, and the new trailer gives us a taste of some of the spooky spectres you'll bump into.

Published by Maximum Entertainment and developed by Italian studio Little Sewing Machine, Bye Sweet Carole is set to tiptoe onto Switch at some point in 2025. We'll keep an eye out for more information over the coming months — at least, we'll keep an eye on the dark, shadowy space in the corner of the room after watching that trailer...

What do you make of Bye Sweet Carole? Will you seek it out next year? Let us know in the comments.