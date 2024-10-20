F-Zero Climax
Image: Nintendo Life

The recent Switch Online + Expansion Pack release F-Zero Climax is celebrating its 20th anniversary tomorrow. As part of this, former Nintendo employee Takaya Imamura (who worked on the GBA title and the F-Zero series) back in the day has shared a special code.

This code which commemorates the anniversary can be input in F-Zero Climax and unlocks a special course. Here's a rough translation:

"The recently released [F-ZERO CLIMAX] will celebrate its 20th anniversary on October 21st! To commemorate this, we have created a course, so we will be releasing the password! (Please enter in order from image 1)"

YouTube Video
Watch on YouTube

To input this code, you'll need to boot up the Switch Online Game Boy Advance app and F-Zero Climax, and from 'mode select' navigate to edit > edit > password and input the above code. Be warned, it might take a while!

F-Zero Climax

Apart from F-Zero Climax, Nintendo also recently added F-Zero: GP Legend to the GBA's Switch Online service.

Have you tried out F-Zero Climax on the Switch Online service yet? Let us know in the comments.

[source x.com]