As such, we thought it was about time we collated all mainline F-Zero games and found out which one is the very best, as voted by you. We've got our opinions, but this isn't about us!

We've chosen to omit two entries here, namely the 64DD 'Expansion Kit' for F-Zero X, since, well... it's an expansion for an existing title that requires the N64 game to function, along with F-Zero AX, an arcade variant of F-Zero GX (which is actually present and playable — if you've got an Action Replay — on the little GameCube disc).

So without further ado, let's dive into the best F-Zero games of all time and see which one comes out on top...

7. F-Zero Maximum Velocity (GBA)











As a strictly single-player experience, F-Zero: Maximum Velocity still holds up today as a result of its smooth, skill-based gameplay. There may only be four cups in which to compete, but the varied difficulty and surprisingly steep learning curve when it comes to mastering the vehicles and tracks make this a game you want to keep coming back to. However, aside from the relatively limited practice and time attack modes, that’s all there is. It doesn’t necessarily offer as much in terms of value for money but, if you’re really keen on the series or don’t care about multiplayer, this is an enjoyable dose of the franchise that also highlights what the last Game Boy could really do.

6. F-Zero: GP Legend (GBA)













If the story missions in F-Zero: GP Legend become too gruelling, there's always the option of tackling Grand Prix mode across a variety of difficulty tiers, which helps scale up the challenge as your skills improve. Before long you will be snaking your way around eye-watering turns and hazards in an unblinking state, where your muscle memory kicks in and nothing can break your concentration. That is the true F-Zero experience. That the format endures is testament to the series' gripping, yet savage design. With hours of content and challenge, GP Legend is a stellar handheld F-Zero experience.

5. F-Zero (SNES)











F-Zero was an incredible template on which its sublime successors were modelled, and for that we shall forever be thankful. That's not to say the original isn't a gem in its own right; it's a racing classic that feels fast and tight to this day, but its lack of multiplayer tends to put it behind its sequels, at least in our minds (a criticism that F-Zero 99 addresses). Still, this remains a thrilling 16-bit ride, and we're more than happy to fire it up again — via Nintendo Switch Online if we don't happen to have our SNES hooked up — whenever the notion takes us.

4. F-Zero Climax (GBA) Publisher: Nintendo Release Date: 21st Oct 2004 ( JPN ) F-Zero Climax is unfortunately only officially available to GBA owners in Japan, which is a shame because it's a more-than-solid third effort for the franchise on Nintendo's humble li'l Boy. It might have felt like a mere expansion to GP Legend to some folks, but it demonstrated beautifully developer Suzak's prowess when it comes to handheld racers. Here's hoping it makes its way over to the West in some capacity; more people need to experience F-Zero Climax.

3. F-Zero 99 (Switch eShop)

















Despite its relatively unchanged look compared to the 16-bit original, F-Zero 99 is unexpectedly refreshing. Though it may not be the return for the franchise that fans hoped for, it's a triumphant and welcome look back at Captain Falcon's first game with a clever twist. F-Zero is simply suited for the -99 style structure in ways that Tetris, Mario, and Pac-Man aren't; it was already an elimination-style battle royale, just a small one. Adding more players doesn't just feel perfect for F-Zero, it feels natural. This isn't the definitive way to play F-Zero, but it is a brilliant take that supplements what worked so well in the original with thoughtful additions that make chasing victory utterly addictive.

2. F-Zero X (N64)

















Forum wars continue to wage over whether F-Zero X or its successor on GameCube is the superior white-knuckle futuristic racer. Both are essential, of course. The 64-bit entry is metal: pure, simple, guitar-screeching, all-out metal. EAD stripped back extraneous detail to achieve the smoothest, most blistering and nail-bitingly precise racing experience. At this speed, on these dizzying tracks, even the tiniest prod on the spindly analogue stick matters, and the original N64 pad offers peak precision for micro adjustments which make the difference between gracefully sweeping through a corner with nary a pixel to spare… or catching said corner and ricocheting between barriers to an explosive, humiliating retirement. How much more metal could this get? None. None more metal. Flaming skulls and chromed motorcycles would actually reduce the metal content of this game.