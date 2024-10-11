Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 780k

If you're even remotely familiar with the stunning platform-adventure game GRIS, then chances are you've already got your eye on Neva, launching next week on 15th October 2024.

If you're unfamiliar, or happen to be on the fence, then we've got you covered with an exclusive reveal of the first 15 minutes of gameplay. Developed by Nomada Studio, Neva looks to continue what GRIS started with some truly gorgeous, ethereal visuals, a beautiful soundtrack, and enchanting gameplay.

It's got a proper 'Studio Ghibli' vibe to it which, yes is a bit of a cliché at this point, but the weird creature design really reminds us of something like Spirited Away. Gorgeous stuff.

Anyway, definitely check it out if you're wondering what all the fuss is about with this one. We've a feeling it's going to be something quite special.