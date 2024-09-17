Digital Eclipse has released a substantial update for Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord on the Switch, adding in a bunch of new features and bug fixes.

Released on 23rd May 2024, Wizardry is a complete remake of the original 1980 classic, adding in revamped visuals and modern conveniences, yet retaining the same brutal difficulty and unmatched depth. We gave it a resounding score of 8/10 in our review, noting a few pacing issues and an inability to skip certain combat animations (which, by the looks of things, seems to have been resolved entirely with the new update).

Now, let's take a peek at what's in store for version 1.1:

New Features ‍Fast Combat Option‍

Players can choose to deactivate animations to speed up combat if they choose. The enemy has to be fully inspected/deduced for this feature to appear. Once available, it can be activated with a button press Level Cap Increase

Players now have a limit of 99 million XP. Old-School Options > Castle Options > Honor Guard Terms

You may choose to keep your gear after being invited to the Honor Guard. Old-School Options > Castle Options > Aging from Inn‍

You can now remove the penalty for aging when staying at the Inn. Old-School Options > Maze Options > All HAMAN Results‍

This allows HAMAN and MAHAMAN to trigger additional effects, when they previously would not due to a bug in the original game.



Old-School Options > Maze Options > Distribute Extra Gold‍

When enabled, this new option gives leftover gold to one of the members of the party. Otherwise, per the original rules, the leftover gold will be discarded.



Old-School Options > Cheats > Honor Guard Rewards

When invited to the Honor Guard, you can choose to receive the experience reward once or multiple times. Details for this feature are included in the menu description.