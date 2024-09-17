Digital Eclipse has released a substantial update for Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord on the Switch, adding in a bunch of new features and bug fixes.
Released on 23rd May 2024, Wizardry is a complete remake of the original 1980 classic, adding in revamped visuals and modern conveniences, yet retaining the same brutal difficulty and unmatched depth. We gave it a resounding score of 8/10 in our review, noting a few pacing issues and an inability to skip certain combat animations (which, by the looks of things, seems to have been resolved entirely with the new update).
Now, let's take a peek at what's in store for version 1.1:
New Features
Fast Combat Option
Players can choose to deactivate animations to speed up combat if they choose. The enemy has to be fully inspected/deduced for this feature to appear. Once available, it can be activated with a button press
Level Cap Increase
Players now have a limit of 99 million XP.
Old-School Options > Castle Options > Honor Guard Terms
You may choose to keep your gear after being invited to the Honor Guard.
Old-School Options > Castle Options > Aging from Inn
You can now remove the penalty for aging when staying at the Inn.
Old-School Options > Maze Options > All HAMAN Results
This allows HAMAN and MAHAMAN to trigger additional effects, when they previously would not due to a bug in the original game.
Old-School Options > Maze Options > Distribute Extra Gold
When enabled, this new option gives leftover gold to one of the members of the party. Otherwise, per the original rules, the leftover gold will be discarded.
Old-School Options > Cheats > Honor Guard Rewards
When invited to the Honor Guard, you can choose to receive the experience reward once or multiple times. Details for this feature are included in the menu description.
Rebalanced recruited character generation Stop by Gilgamesh's and see who's available!
Spells cast by the party that target a party member now resolve at the end of combat.
We've added new UI for active effects: MAPORFIC, MILWA/LOMILWA and found characters.
You may now rest your full party in town even when one character is injured or dead.
Bug Fixes
MAPORFIC, MILWA/LOMILWA, HAMAN/MAHAMAN now properly stored between saves/sessions
Returning to title screen from the dungeon while possessing the amulet will no longer force you into the Honor Guard
Corrected treasure table data
Corrected damage roll for MADALTO
Fixed some issues that would cause combat not to proceed
Numerous other minor bugs fixed, as well as some polish