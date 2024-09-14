8BitDo's latest mod kit will enable GameCube fans to transform their trusty wired pads into fancy wireless versions, complete with Hall Effect sticks and triggers.

For $26, the kit upgrades your GameCube pad so it can be used with the 8BitDo GC Retro Receiver, giving you a Bluetooth connection for wireless play.

Because it uses a Bluetooth connection, you'll also be able to use the modified pad to play games on Switch and Android.





Pre-oder on eShop now:… Introducing the 8BitDo Mod Kit for Original NGC Controller. Easily modify your original wired NGC controller into a Bluetooth controller, bring wireless compatibility with Switch and Android. Including Hall Effect joysticks and the Trigger Pack.Pre-oder on eShop now:… pic.twitter.com/oeEUq4WRlP September 14, 2024

It comes with a 300mAh battery which offers around six hours of use between charges. You charge it via the included USB-C port.

The 8BitDo Mod Kit for Original NGC Controller is expected to ship on September 25th.