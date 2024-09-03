For some time now, developer @meesedev has been hard at work creating a new game engine - dubbed the Meese Engine - for use on the Nintendo GameCube and Sega Dreamcast.

The engine is heavily inspired by Minecraft, with many describing the effort as a full-on 'demake' of the Mojang-developed title for older hardware. However, meesedev has clarified that an eventual game created with the engine will utilise wholly original assets and ideas. For now, they're using the foundation of Minecraft to optimise it.

With the GameCube version specifically, meesedev has recently posted a new update (thanks, GamesRadar) that confirms the render distance has now surpassed the official Minecraft port on Switch, reaching a render distance of 13 chunks.

The accompanying video also showcases the movement and distortion of clouds as the sun begins to set in the distance. It's frankly a remarkable achievement considering the age of the GameCube, and highlights what can be done with the right level of optimisation.

Alas, it seems we may have to wait a little while until we see the resulting game from meesedev's efforts, but it's a solid start, and we're looking forward to seeing more.