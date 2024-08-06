Those familiar with Nintendo hardware and their development codenames will know that the GameCube was once known as the 'Dolphin'. In fact, this is probably one of the more well-known codenames in console history, aside from maybe the 'Revolution' for the Wii and the 'NX' for the Switch.

A prototype of the GameCube had been known to exist, but the only photo of the fabled device was so blurry it could have potentially passed as a UFO or Bigfoot sighting. Now, however, we've got a fresh new look at the 'Nintendo Dolphin' courtesy of ConsoleVariations on social media. The account posted an image of the console with a clear view of the logo and disc tray.



It was called the "Nintendo Dolphin"

This GameCube is so rare that we where not allowed to to upload it on internet... until now more pictures soon! We have detailed pictures of one of the first physical GameCube ever made!It was called the "Nintendo Dolphin"This GameCube is so rare that we where not allowed to to upload it on internet... until now more pictures soon! pic.twitter.com/J7TQBqV81i August 5, 2024

Now, it's not known whether ConsoleVariations actually own the device, since it clarifies in the post that they were not allowed to upload photos online, but to finally see this thing in such clear detail is revelatory, to say the least.

We're particularly enamoured with the logo itself. The colour palate is probably closer to the N64 than what the GameCube would eventually land on, but you can still see some similarities with the final product. Overall, though, the whole device looks somewhat cheap compared to the GameCube-proper; kind of like the prorotype Nintendo DS that Reggie showcased at E3.