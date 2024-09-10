Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 777k

The Last Ninja Collection Kickstarter campaign went live earlier before and in less than an hour it reached its funding target. It means the collection is officially on the way to the Nintendo Switch in 2025.

It will bring together "every" Last Ninja title across the Commodore 64, ZX Spectrum and Commodore Amiga. This includes the different versions of each game. Along with this, there are also some bonus titles including the International Karate games and Bangkok Knights.

"A tribute to the golden era of computer gaming that brings together 7 iconic titles for the first time, with exclusive memorabilia. This is more than a collection; it's a celebration of gaming history and the preservation of pioneering games from the '80's & '90's."

Here's the full lineup:

If you're interested in backing this project, there are five different tiers available. The third tier for £50 (about $66) will offer up a physical copy of the collection on the Nintendo Switch, with the estimated delivery March 2025.

Would you be interested in a collection like this for Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments.