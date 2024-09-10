The Last Ninja Collection Kickstarter campaign went live earlier before and in less than an hour it reached its funding target. It means the collection is officially on the way to the Nintendo Switch in 2025.
It will bring together "every" Last Ninja title across the Commodore 64, ZX Spectrum and Commodore Amiga. This includes the different versions of each game. Along with this, there are also some bonus titles including the International Karate games and Bangkok Knights.
"A tribute to the golden era of computer gaming that brings together 7 iconic titles for the first time, with exclusive memorabilia. This is more than a collection; it's a celebration of gaming history and the preservation of pioneering games from the '80's & '90's."
Here's the full lineup:
The Last Ninja (1987) - Commodore 64
Last Ninja 2 (1988) - Commordore 64, Amiga 500, ZX Spectrum
Last Ninja 3 (1991) - Commordore 64, Amiga 500
Ninja Remix (1990) - Commordore 64, Amiga 500
International Karate (1985) - Commodore 64
IK+ (1987) - Commodore 64, Amiga 500, ZX Spectrum
Bangkok Knights (1987) - Commodore 64, Amiga 500
If you're interested in backing this project, there are five different tiers available. The third tier for £50 (about $66) will offer up a physical copy of the collection on the Nintendo Switch, with the estimated delivery March 2025.
Would you be interested in a collection like this for Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 4
Ive heard about these games...but idk, I think i'll pass.
The last NES game I ever rented was The Last Ninja and I loved it. I'm certainly looking forward to this collection.
Was International Karate an arcade game? It looks like a game I played in the local 7-eleven back around that time ('85).
Well I'll be a ninjas uncle! Definitely enjoyed my experience with the last Ninja games way back when they were released on Wii VC! Well the first two original Commodore 64 games were. There was a fiasco with the third one where it was released with some severe bug that made it impossible to finish so it was removed from the Wii shop. Then people were issued refunds.
I remember it only released on the European Wii shop but never made it to the states. After the refunds for the botched download had to be sent out Nintendo basically gave up on putting Commodore 64 games on Wii.
Anyway that was then and this is now. This is definitely a collection I'll be getting as i did enjoy my time playing the first two on wii. I did play last Ninja 3 on an emulator once and man that intro! I never owned a Commodore 64 back when they were still popular and the Wii VC was my first real experience with the games.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...