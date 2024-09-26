Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

It truly is the 'Year of Shadow', isn't it? Ahead of the launch for Sonic X Shadow Generations on 25th October 2024, the Blur Blur isn't getting a whiff of attention, with Sega instead pouring love on Sonic's angsty rival, Shadow.

This is evident in the first episode of Sonic x Shadow Generations: Dark Begininngs, an animated short looking at Shadow's tragic past. This introductory short showcases the relationship between Shadow and his childhood friend, Maria.

It starts off on a slightly positive note, but things quickly descend into chaos with Shadow going head-to-head against a robot who's seemingly after Professor Gerald Robotnik. It all goes a bit wacky at this point before cutting to the 'present day' in which we find Shadow pondering the potential survival of Robotnik before heading off in seach of 'answers'.

Two more episodes are due to launch ahead of the game itself, so if you're interested in keeping up to date with the story, then be sure to make a note of the following: