Ubisoft, it's safe to say, hasn't had the best year. At the time of writing, the company's share price is sitting at a pretty dire €12.07 following middling reviews and poor commercial performance for Star Wars Outlaws; a game that is arguably Ubisoft's most important 2024 release following the upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows.

It's not all doom and gloom, however. Earlier this year, Ubisoft also released Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and it stands as one of the most impressive 'Metroidvanias' in recent years thanks to its comprehensive combat system, innovative parkour mechanics, and thoughtful puzzle-solving gameplay. We awarded it a coveted score of 9/10 in our review, but we're not the only ones who thought it was pretty great.

Horror master John Carpenter (Halloween, The Thing) is well known for his affection of video games, and he recently posted on social media to heap praise on The Lost Crown, calling it "a great game".

PRINCE OF PERSIA:THE LOST CROWN is a great game. Old school side scrolling adventure renews the promise of the old franchise. Highly recommended! — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) September 23, 2024

So what we're saying is, if you're not willing to take our word for it, then you should certainly listen to one of the greatest movie directors of our time. If you wanted even more convincing, then Nick Apostilides, the actor known for providing the voice for Leon Kennedy in RE 2 and 4 remakes, also responded to say "LOVED IT".

The Lost Crown also recently received a new DLC expansion titled 'Mask of Darkness', though it was also announced that it would be delayed in certain countries and would be made available on 25th September.