Right, so what did the other critics think of Ubisoft's new Prince of Persia game? Starting strong with Vooks.net, this particular site gave the new chapter a perfect 5/5 stars and highly recommended it to fans of the Metroidvania genre:

"If you’re a fan of the previous games or the Metroidvania genre, you should get The Lost Crown. Or even if you miss Rayman Origins/Legends, get this game! It is nice to see the series back, and I hope it’s not the last we see of it."

The team at Nintendo World Report also loved it, awarding it 9 out of 10 stars:

"There’s an absolute treat of a game in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and the ways in which it reminds me of Hollow Knight, Metroid Dread, and of course the original Prince of Persia from 1989 are palpable... The Lost Crown is a title that I hope people remember at the end of the year when recalling the standout video games of 2024 because there’s no doubt this should be among them."

Pure Nintendo gave it 9 out of 10 as well, calling it a "splendid return to form for the series":

"Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a splendid return to form for the series. The developers have done a terrific job with an original story and a visually impressive title that’s well implemented on the Switch. The smooth gameplay, terrific map system, and satisfying combat and exploration make this a must-play for genre fans."

Our colleagues at Push Square gave the game 8 out of 10, and thought it was a "great action adventure" overall:

"Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown puts its best foot forward with rewarding and satisfying gameplay at its core. Combining the series' 2D past with the time-bending powers from later games, this Metroidvania is a brilliant blend that brings the franchise back in a fresh new way. While it can sometimes look a little underwhelming, and the sheer size of the game threatens to slow its own momentum, the fluid, challenging platforming and combat are so fun that any shortcomings fade into the background. This is an overall great action adventure with a lot to offer."

And IGN gave The Lost Crown 8 out of 10, labelling it a "worthy successor to the best of the Prince of Persia Legacy":

"Returning to a 2D perspective lets Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown perfect its controls and combat while capturing everything that was great about the heyday of the series."

The tech experts at Digital Foundry have also taken a look at the performance side of the game on Switch: