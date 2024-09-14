The PC gaming giant Blizzard has announced it will celebrate 20 years of its massive multiplayer online game World of Warcraft in its free-to-play hero shooter Overwatch 2 later this month.
Players will be able to go on an epic ride in this "legendary crossover event" which features iconic characters from Azeroth. The event will get underway next week on 17th September 2024 and will include all sorts of new skins.
This isn't the first collab for the Overwatch series or the first time it's done a Blizzard-themed crossover. In fact, in the original Overwatch, the development team added a map called Blizzard World. There's also been some Wow skins made available in the past.