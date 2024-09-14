Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 777k

The PC gaming giant Blizzard has announced it will celebrate 20 years of its massive multiplayer online game World of Warcraft in its free-to-play hero shooter Overwatch 2 later this month.

Players will be able to go on an epic ride in this "legendary crossover event" which features iconic characters from Azeroth. The event will get underway next week on 17th September 2024 and will include all sorts of new skins.





Here's your first look at our Widowmaker x Sylvanas skin Prepare to serve the Horde or fight alongside the Alliance as we celebrate 20 years of World of Warcraft with the Overwatch x @Warcraft collaboration, coming later in Season 12Here's your first look at our Widowmaker x Sylvanas skin pic.twitter.com/S5ysLcYIH0 August 20, 2024

This isn't the first collab for the Overwatch series or the first time it's done a Blizzard-themed crossover. In fact, in the original Overwatch, the development team added a map called Blizzard World. There's also been some Wow skins made available in the past.