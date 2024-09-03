It seems to be the end of an era for Mario + Rabbids, with producer Cristina Nava announcing her departure from Ubisoft Milan.

This follows the exit of the series creative director David Soliani, who announced in July he would "embark on a new adventure'. Nava spent "16 incredible years" at Ubisoft and now wants to write a "new chapter" but she's not ready to share any details yet.



August 30th, the release day of #StarWarsOutlaws , also marked my last day at Ubisoft.I have decided to leave Ubisoft Milan, where I spent 16 incredible years with incredible people, to write a new chapter in my story—a chapter I'm not ready to share yet. I thank you all 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ggf7b6k5Oe September 2, 2024

Nava had also recently led the production of Ubisoft's new action-adventure game, Star Wars Outlaws.

Up until Soliani's departure, he had apparently been working with Nintendo on the Mario + Rabbids series for 11 years. Unfortunately, the second game didn't meet Ubisoft's sales expectations, with company CEO Yves Guillemot mentioning how they probably should have waited until the launch of the Switch successor.