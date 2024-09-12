Apart from Splatoon 3, Nintendo has also rolled out a new update for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe today. Yes, after several months of silence, Version 3.0.3 is now available to download.

This update includes the following changes, according to Nintendo's official patch notes. It's also jumped from Version 3.0.1 to 3.0.3!

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Ver. 3.0.3 (Released September 11, 2024)

General

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

If we find out is going behind the scenes with this latest update for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, we'll be sure to let you know. Nintendo rolled out its final wave of DLC for the game in November last year, boosting the total amount of circuits to 96.