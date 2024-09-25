Earlier this week, Level-5 lifted the lid on its brand-new Yo-Kai Watch concept 'Holy Horror Mansion' and while this "cross-media project" including a "Ghost Craft RPG" looks quite promising at a glance, it appears something may be going on behind the scenes.

Some fans of the Japanese company have taken a closer look at the initial "teaser trailer", and are now claiming at least part of it includes AI-generated artwork. There are already a lot of threads on social platforms like 'X' going into specifics and are now calling on fellow fans to raise awareness.

One fan notes how it's a "terrible look" for what's meant to be the company's largest "cross-media project" to date.

I tolerated the AI use during their development as it was promised to only be used as referencial material but creating an entire trailer, having minimal original assets and padding it out with AIgen without remarks to the viewer is some of the scummiest behavior immaginable — ToriBear's Trivia Corner (@YoukaiNewsEN) September 24, 2024

pic.twitter.com/qXxR62t3Cw On further inspection, the trailer for Holy Horror Mansion appears to feature backgrounds that were either partially or entirely generated using AI. I am incredibly disappointed in Level-5, this is not how you create a successor to Yo-kai Watch. https://t.co/cggBMr0RoH September 24, 2024

Although a lot of concerns have been raised on social media and elsewhere online, it's already documented how Level-5 has been testing the waters with generative AI, and many fans are hopeful AI won't be in the final product - noting how this is just a teaser concept and acknowledging that "Level-5 still uses human artist".





To summarize it simply, yeah ai will probably NOT be in the final game pic.twitter.com/EPnsC386ML I think a lot of people worried about the use of ai in #HolyHorrorMansion should ease down a bit considering how Level 5 is going about using itTo summarize it simply, yeah ai will probably NOT be in the final game https://t.co/druzGRCfQc September 24, 2024

It's still early days with this game, so even if these claims about the teaser featuring generative AI are accurate, this project is subject to change.

Release dates and platforms haven't been announced for this new Yo-Kai Watch project and Level-5 says it will share more details about 'Holy Horror Mansion' in Spring 2025.