Earlier this week, Level-5 lifted the lid on its brand-new Yo-Kai Watch concept 'Holy Horror Mansion' and while this "cross-media project" including a "Ghost Craft RPG" looks quite promising at a glance, it appears something may be going on behind the scenes.
Some fans of the Japanese company have taken a closer look at the initial "teaser trailer", and are now claiming at least part of it includes AI-generated artwork. There are already a lot of threads on social platforms like 'X' going into specifics and are now calling on fellow fans to raise awareness.
One fan notes how it's a "terrible look" for what's meant to be the company's largest "cross-media project" to date.
Although a lot of concerns have been raised on social media and elsewhere online, it's already documented how Level-5 has been testing the waters with generative AI, and many fans are hopeful AI won't be in the final product - noting how this is just a teaser concept and acknowledging that "Level-5 still uses human artist".
It's still early days with this game, so even if these claims about the teaser featuring generative AI are accurate, this project is subject to change.
Release dates and platforms haven't been announced for this new Yo-Kai Watch project and Level-5 says it will share more details about 'Holy Horror Mansion' in Spring 2025.