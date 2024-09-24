A brand new Yo-Kai Watch concept has been announced as part of today's Level-5 2024 Vision showcase.
Currently titled Holy Horror Mansion, the game is planned to be a "Ghost Craft RPG", and is planned to be the largest cross-media project for Yo-Kai Watch to date. No platforms or release dates were confirmed for the game-side of things, and we don't know what else this concept entails, but we;ll find out fairly soon.
Level-5 CEO Akihiro Hino did reveal that there would be a showcase for the project in Spring 2025, so we'll know a little more early on in the new year, then.
The other big question is; will the game get released worldwide? Yo-Kai Watch 4 never left Japan, and the series never reached the same heights as other monster-catching sims out there (you know which one in particular), but Yo-Kai Watch is pretty big in Japan. So we'll wait and see.
Given Level-5's return and its slate if projects, all of which are coming West, we'd be surprised if this one skipped us.
What do you think of the Holy Horror Mansion teaser? Let us know in the comments.
Most likely will be (also) a "Switch 2" game considering they didn't confirm any platforms and almost certainly released worldwide as luckily it seems the days of Level-5 games exclusively in Japan are behind us, so looking forward to seeing/hearing more of and eventually play whenever they come out this and practically all the other games shown during the showcase (including finally getting Megaton Musashi W)!
Yokai Watch 4 is never coming- and it’s honestly for the best that it doesn’t. A reboot of the series is the best route for them to go due to how many new eyes that it could garner.
As for this though, I’m sort of mixed. The concept seems interesting, but it feels like a massive departure from Yokai Watch as a whole. That- and the popular dance thing kinda feels weird. Especially the apple pen one, given that was an old meme that has been long dead. It wasn’t until they showed the battles and camera that I saw where the Yokai Watch inspiration came from honestly.
Horror? Well... Level-5 and horror... Ushiro. Can they say that they cancelled it already, no?
Interesting, but I don't understand everything in this trailer.
Nice ending concerning the release, platforms, ans price XD
I have to "yo-kai" watch the Level 5 present for the other games too.
