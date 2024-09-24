Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

A brand new Yo-Kai Watch concept has been announced as part of today's Level-5 2024 Vision showcase.

Currently titled Holy Horror Mansion, the game is planned to be a "Ghost Craft RPG", and is planned to be the largest cross-media project for Yo-Kai Watch to date. No platforms or release dates were confirmed for the game-side of things, and we don't know what else this concept entails, but we;ll find out fairly soon.

Level-5 CEO Akihiro Hino did reveal that there would be a showcase for the project in Spring 2025, so we'll know a little more early on in the new year, then.

The other big question is; will the game get released worldwide? Yo-Kai Watch 4 never left Japan, and the series never reached the same heights as other monster-catching sims out there (you know which one in particular), but Yo-Kai Watch is pretty big in Japan. So we'll wait and see.

Given Level-5's return and its slate if projects, all of which are coming West, we'd be surprised if this one skipped us.

What do you think of the Holy Horror Mansion teaser? Let us know in the comments.

