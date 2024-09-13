Original [Thu 12th Sep, 2024 01:30 BST]:

Nintendo has announced a fresh new update for Splatoon 3 is on the way ahead of the Grand Festival next week. It will bump the game up to Version 9.1.0. Here's the full rundown of what to expect, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Splatoon 3: Ver. 9.1.0 (Releasing September 11, 2024)

Changes to Splatfests

Data relating to the Grand Festival event has been added.

This update focuses on adding data for the Grand Festival event.

The next update will focus on changes to the balance of battles based on long-term analysis of battle data.

Bug Fixes

Fixes to Multiplayer

Fixed an issue where the songs that play during battles were weighted toward certain songs.

Fixes to Salmon Run

Fixed an issue where, when a player with the Squeezer was provided with a blaster for the next wave, shots sometimes did not fire properly when rapidly and repeatedly pressing the ZR Button.

Fixed an issue where, when the tide level changes while a player performs certain actions while submerged in ink on a wall, the player would sometimes get under the surface of the water.

Other Fixes

Fixed an issue with the Photo Mode where, when performing the Zoom or Tilt actions, sometimes the sound effect did not play.

This update follows the release of Version 9.0.0 at the end of August 2024.