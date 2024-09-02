The latest Pokémon Scarlet and Violet 7-Star Tera Raid event has been revealed and will star Incineroar, the final evolved form of Litten.

Incineroar will come packing the Dark Tera Type and the Mighiest Mark. Players can catch it once per save file from 00:00 UTC on 6th September through 23:59 UTC on 8th September. A second session will then take place from 13th September through 15th September with Normal-type Pokémon Blissey also joining in the fun.

Incineroar debuted in 2016's Pokémon Sun and Moon before making its grand Smash Bros. debut in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch.

Tera Raid Battles have continued to be a key feature in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet since their release in 2022. The Pokémon Company is currently hard at work on Pokémon Legends: Z-A for the Switch, serving as a sequel to Pokémon Legends: Arceus and taking place within the Kalos region's Luminous city. It's currently slated to launch in 2025.