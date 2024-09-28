Ace Attorney fans worried about the series dropping off can seemingly relax, with Capcom recently easing any concerns in a recent interview.

Speaking to Netlab, Capcom's Kenichi Hashimoto has mentioned how the Japanese developer and publisher "won't stop" producing Ace Attorney content. There are apparently plenty of "directions" the team is looking at taking this long-running series. This even potentially includes more "mixed media".

At the moment, there is not much else the developer can say, and it will be ready to reveal more when the time is right. Here's a translation (via Nintendo Everything):

Kenichi Hashimoto: "The Ace Attorney series won’t stop producing content. We definitely have a lot of directions we want to further grow in, including mixed media. There’s things we’d want to talk about when the time comes that we can reveal something, but for now I can’t say much."

This follows on from the news about Capcom planning to showcase a "special Ace Attorney series introduction video for fans and newcomers".

