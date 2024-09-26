Listen up, Ace Attorney fans. Capcom has announced it will be hosting a "special" series introduction video for fans and newcomers alike at this year's Tokyo Game Show.

You'll be able to catch this "premiere" via YouTube on 29th September at 7am BST and 28th September 11pm PDT. Here's the official social media post sharing this news:





Announced at Tokyo Game Show, we'll be showcasing a special Ace Attorney series introduction video for fans and newcomers alike to enjoy.



Set your Thinker clocks for the premiere on YouTube at the following times:

🕖 September 29th 7am BST

🕚 September 28th 11pm PDT HOLD IT!Announced at Tokyo Game Show, we'll be showcasing a special Ace Attorney series introduction video for fans and newcomers alike to enjoy.Set your Thinker clocks for the premiere on YouTube at the following times:🕖 September 29th 7am BST🕚 September 28th 11pm PDT pic.twitter.com/ZyW625lqKu September 26, 2024

Although Capcom hasn't said anything else, some fans seem to think it could potentially be teasing more, or at least lead to something in the future. According to the graphic featured alongside the announcement, this is just a "series product introduction trailer".

This announcement follows the release of Ace Attorney Investigations Collection on the Nintendo Switch earlier this month. You can download a demo of the same game from the eShop, and if you want to learn more, check out our review: