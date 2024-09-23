Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

Blasphemous 2 is getting a paid expansion dubbed 'Mea Culpa', launching alongside a free update next month on 31st October 2024.

The expansion will add in two major new zones alongside two formidable new boss characters. New quests, NPCs, weapons, abilities, and alternate ending will also flesh out the experience. Priced at £11.99 / $11.99 / €11.99 with an additional 20% at launch, it should prove a nice little jaunt back into the world of Blasphemous for fans.

In addition, every player will gain a free update to the main game, adding in the much-requested New Game+ mode alongside expanded zones, new challenges, new prayers, additions to accessibility, and numerous quality-of-life updates.

Let's check out the full feature list for the 'Mea Culpa' expansion:

- New Zones: Two massive new zones for you to endure their harsh winds and ascend their towering heights

- New Bosses: Fight some of the greatest challenges and stare defeat in the face in Mea Culpa

- New Quests: Piece together your sword and experience the power of Mea Culpa. Plus meet new characters along the way.

- New NPCs: 4 New compatriots for your journey, will they accept their fate or will you change them forever?

- New Alternative Ending: face some of Blasphemous II's fiercest challenges.

- as well as ways to grow the power of the Mea Culpa.

Blasphemous 2 launched in 2023 and proved to be one of the strongest Metroidvanias on Switch. We awarded it a score of 9/10, stating that "The Penitent One's return to Cvstodia is an absolute banger".