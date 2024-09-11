Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 777k

A new overview trailer has been released for developer Sam Enright's upcoming RPG Beyond Galaxyland, and it's looking quite lovely, if we do say so ourselves.

Clocking in at over five minutes in length, the trailer goes through what you can expect from the game's bonkers story, how you can catch creatures and even bosses to summon during combat, and provides an overview of some of the outrageous side-quests you'll be encountering on your journey.

Launching on 24th September 2024, Beyond Galaxyland stars Doug, an entirely unassuming human who, after being whisked away from Earth following a Halloween party, discovers that he's just about escaped his planet's untimely destruction. Very 'Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy' so far, then. As Doug, you'll be exploring a multitude of planets and encountering a wide variety of potential companions and enemies alike.

It honestly looks pretty stunning; we love the stylised pixel art visuals, and the artistic vision on display here is truly exemplary. Here's hoping the gameplay can match up to the presentation. As we get closer to the release date, let's remind ourselves of the key features:

- Explore the many extraordinary worlds of Galaxyland in an adventure to save the Earth

- Experience a thrilling story that pays homage to your favourite retro sci-fi movies

- Form a party of diverse companions to overcome foes in tactical turn-based combat

- Capture enemies in combat to later unleash as allies or buffs during future battles

- Craft new armours and consumables to aid Doug and his pals on their journey

- Engage in over 25 epic boss battles with the Universe's most-feared adversaries

- A truly unique soundtrack unlike anything you've heard (at least on this planet) with over 50 diverse tracks spanning a myriad of genres from electronic to hip-hop to piano-heavy blues.

What are your thoughts on the overview trailer for Beyond Galaxyland? Has it piqued your interest? Let us know with a comment in the usual place.