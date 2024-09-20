In celebration of Atelier Ryza's fifth anniversary, Koei Tecmo has today released an optimisation update for all three games in the series. Yep, that means Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout, Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy and Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key — catchy little titles, aren't they? — all have some improvements in store.

The updates are generally a batch of small tweaks to each game, though there are a couple of standouts dotted in there too: the first game's patch finally adds an auto-save feature, while the second and third have each gained a 'Very Easy' mode in the update. Each title has also landed various fast-forward options and other small adjustments.

The full patch notes for each title were shared on the Koei Tecmo website (relevant links can be found in the above tweet), and we have gathered them all together for you to check out below.

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout ver. 1.0.9 (20th Sep 2024)

Added an auto-save feature.

Added an option to fast forward Fatal Drive.

Added an option to fast forward event scenes.

Added an option to auto-play text during event scenes.

Added graphics settings to the Options menu.

Changed the keyboard and mouse controls on the Steam® version.

Made other small adjustments.

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy ver. 1.0.8 (20th Sep 2024)

Added the "Very Easy" difficulty.

Added an option to fast forward Fatal Drive.

Added an option to fast forward event scenes.

Adjusted auto-play speed of text during event scenes.

Added graphics settings to the Options menu.

Changed the keyboard and mouse controls on the Steam® version.

Made other small adjustments.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key ver. 1.7.0 (20th Sep 2024)