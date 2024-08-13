World of Goo 2 rolled onto the Nintendo Switch eShop earlier this month and following the confirmation of a physical release (due out this October), 2D Boy and Tomorrow Corporation have now issued a new update for the game.

It addresses some bugs, does some other stuff, and perhaps most notably allows players to use their Pro Controllers like a Joy-Con controller. There are also some QoL improvements to the language options. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of a post on social media:

"WORLD OF GOO 2 UPDATES! We’ve found and fixed bugs, improved usability, and tweaked levels to make for an improved goo-ier experience. On the Switch, players can now use their Pro Controller like a Joy-Con and select their language of choice from in-game! Goo-d luck everyone!"

If you haven't played this second entry yet, we gave this "fantastic sequel and stone-cold classic" eight out of ten stars. Here's a quick sample and you can learn more in our full review.

"It really is about as classic a sequel as you can get, building upon what made the original so beloved, but at the same time being instantly recognisable."

