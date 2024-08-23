Limited Run Games has today announced it is releasing a physical Switch version of Valkyria Chronicles Remastered, with pre-orders now open until 22nd September 2024.

There'll be three different versions available - the standard copy, a Gallian Edition and a Ragnite Edition. Here's the full rundown:

Standard Edition - $34.99

Estimated ship date January 1-31, 2025

Gallian Edition - $69.99

Physical copy of Valkyria Chronicles Remastered for Nintendo Switch

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered Slipcover

Deluxe Book Box

Steelbook

Estimated ship date March 1-31, 2025

Ragnite Edition - $199.99

Physical Copy of Valkyria Chronicles Remastered for Nintendo Switch

Gallian Edition

Principality of Gallia Flag

Acrylic Standees

SteelBook

Squad 7 Stickers

Squad Commander Medal

Metal Edelweiss Replica

Hans Plush

Art Prints

Squad 7 Insignia Keychain

Estimated ship date June 1-30, 2025

Will you be adding this to your Switch collection? Let us know in the comments.