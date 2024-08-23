Limited Run Games has today announced it is releasing a physical Switch version of Valkyria Chronicles Remastered, with pre-orders now open until 22nd September 2024.
There'll be three different versions available - the standard copy, a Gallian Edition and a Ragnite Edition. Here's the full rundown:
Standard Edition - $34.99
- Estimated ship date January 1-31, 2025
Gallian Edition - $69.99
- Physical copy of Valkyria Chronicles Remastered for Nintendo Switch
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered Slipcover
- Deluxe Book Box
- Steelbook
- Estimated ship date March 1-31, 2025
Ragnite Edition - $199.99
- Physical Copy of Valkyria Chronicles Remastered for Nintendo Switch
- Gallian Edition
- Principality of Gallia Flag
- Acrylic Standees
- SteelBook
- Squad 7 Stickers
- Squad Commander Medal
- Metal Edelweiss Replica
- Hans Plush
- Art Prints
- Squad 7 Insignia Keychain
- Estimated ship date June 1-30, 2025
Will you be adding this to your Switch collection? Let us know in the comments.
Nice that we finally got a physical edition of this game but when will we also get VC2 & VC3?
limited run hell no ill stick to playasia for importing physical games over.
