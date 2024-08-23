Limited Run Games has today announced it is releasing a physical Switch version of Valkyria Chronicles Remastered, with pre-orders now open until 22nd September 2024.

There'll be three different versions available - the standard copy, a Gallian Edition and a Ragnite Edition. Here's the full rundown:

Standard Edition - $34.99

Valkyria Chronicles
  • Estimated ship date January 1-31, 2025

Gallian Edition - $69.99

Valkyria Chronicles
  • Physical copy of Valkyria Chronicles Remastered for Nintendo Switch
  • Valkyria Chronicles Remastered Slipcover
  • Deluxe Book Box
  • Steelbook
  • Estimated ship date March 1-31, 2025

Ragnite Edition - $199.99

Valkyria Chronicles
  • Physical Copy of Valkyria Chronicles Remastered for Nintendo Switch
  • Gallian Edition
  • Principality of Gallia Flag
  • Acrylic Standees
  • SteelBook
  • Squad 7 Stickers
  • Squad Commander Medal
  • Metal Edelweiss Replica
  • Hans Plush
  • Art Prints
  • Squad 7 Insignia Keychain
  • Estimated ship date June 1-30, 2025
