Publisher Hyper Real has revealed Telebbit, an intriguing 2D platformer that utilises teleportation as its main gameplay hook.

Launching on the Switch eShop on 24th October 2024 and developed by IKINAGAMES, it's currently giving off heavy Celeste vibes, albeit with a more cyberpunk-esque aesthetic with a hefty dollop of attitude. Heck, it looks like it's even got bits of fruit floating around the stages that require collection.

The general gist of the story is that you take on the role of a rabbit who, after a series of painful tests and expermentation, gets mistakenly implanted with a high-performance CPU. Now boasting heightened intelligence, it embarks on a quest of revenge against the humans. Sounds awesome, to be honest.

Let's check out the key features:

-Speedy platformer with unique teleportation mechanics

-Test your perseverance, effort and imagination with highly challenging stages

-Eight charming underground worlds to explore and wreak havoc in

-Clean and minimalist pixel art punctuated by striking, lurid colors

-Speedrun mode available for time attack play

Telebbit isn't available for pre-order via the eShop just yet, but we can't imagine it'll be too long until its price is confirmed. For now, we're excited to see more as we get closer to its 24th October release date.

