The upcoming tactical RPG Demonschool has been delayed yet again and is now scheduled to launch in Q1 2025.

Originally slated to release later this month, developer Necrosoft Games has cited a desire to "manifest our bigger dreams into reality" and has decided to spend a few more months on development. You know how the saying goes, a rushed game blah blah etc. We're totally cool with this decision.

Here's the full statement from Necrosoft:

“You never want to delay a game, but Demonschool means a lot to us. We've really put everything we have into this project, and as we got closer to release we realized that meeting the Sept. 13th deadline would necessarily mean a game with less content than we originally envisioned.

After discussing with [publisher] Ysbryd, we realized we have a couple of paths forward. We could: - Ship the game in the state it’ll be in on Sept. 13. We’re proud of the game as it stands, but we want to make this world feel even livelier.

- Ship the game in early 2025, which would allow us to manifest our bigger dreams into reality. We believe the second option would be better for everyone who has followed our work so far. So we are delaying the game to make sure it's as chock full of Things To Do as we had hoped. Realistically, the player would never have known. It still would've been a finished product. But we would have known that the game could have been more, and that's the game we want to share. Ysbryd gave us the flexibility to do this, which is very unusual for a publisher these days, and we’re thankful for the opportunity to do this right. Since we’ll be taking extra time, we plan to create short dev diaries up until launch to offer more insight into the work we have ahead. We hope you look forward to these deeper dives into our process.

We're sorry for those who are eagerly awaiting the game, but are very hopeful that all the extra content will be worth the wait. 2024 has been a very trying year for the team, so we appreciate your understanding.”

So there you have it! To be honest, September is looking absolutely stacked at the moment, so if this means Demonschool gets a better shot at standing out from the crowd, then fair play.