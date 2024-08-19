PQube & Octeto Studios have revealed the release date for Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire, an intriguing Skies of Arcadia-inspired RPG in which players partake in aerial combat controlled via classic turn-based gameplay.
Launching for the Nintendo Switch on 10th October 2024, there's a demo available via Steam right now if you want to get a taste of the action ahead of its release. The general gist of the story, however, is that you take control of captain Glenn Windwalker who must recruit and manage a group of rag-tag pirates. You'll be able to explore various locations on foot, but the real meat of the gameplay takes place in the skies.
Further details area bit scarce at the moment, but we're admittedly intrigued enough to know more. Why do we need to recruit a crew? What's our end goal? The colourful, stylish visuals are doing a lot of the heavy lifting in the above trailer, and we're curious to see what the actual gameplay will be like.
For now, let's check out a few in-game screenshots:
Let us know in the comments below what you make of Sky Oceans so far - do you like the look of it? Go on and tell us.
Comments 10
Happy that this now has a release date, looking forward to seeing/hearing more of it and if it's good eventually playing it!
I was just thinking how empty the release schedule this September and October was! Thankfully Sky Dreams will have such an opportunity to get seen!
The only thing I know about Skies of Arcadia is that the Gamecube version ruined the soundtrack but I do rather like this game's art style.
Oh I'd completely forgotten about this game, exciting that it's coming in just a couple months though, very much looking forward to it.
Just a heads up folks, it seems PQube put the trailer live much sooner than intended and has now made it private. Hopefully it'll be back up and running soon.
EDIT: It's back!
Never played Skies of Arcadia, though I do plan to play it at some point. I've owned the GameCube disc for a long time...
When it comes to indie projects "inspired" by other games, I tend to want to only check them out after having played the original works. For example I don't intend on playing Eiyuden Hundred Heroes until I have finished playing through the entire Suikoden series first. (i'm getting there... almost done with Suikoden Tactics and will move on to Suikoden V next...)
I guess it's not really a necessity to be familiar with the original work before playing the indie games they inspire, but I do like having the background context, I guess.
I wonder how many people who don't know about Skies of Arcadia would be interested in buying Sky Oceans. Can the game market itself as its own RPG, or does it need this association to a well-renowned Sega classic in order to be noticed?
@EarthboundBenjy this is the crux of the liberal project as laid out in Frances Fukuyama’s The End of History wherein all aesthetics are nostalgic.
That’s the harshest take, but it is consistent with some of the biggest projects of the past few years. An RPG like Sea of Stars rises above its contemporaries like Chained Echoes (also a “retro” project aesthetically but I think more of necessity) by advertising itself as Chrono Trigger inspired. Can games just be new games? Or do they have to be new versions of old games?
Clearly they can lol obviously there are plenty of them that don’t draw from retro aesthetics, but it is very prevalent!!
Turn based. Nice
It looks cool, I hope it delivers! But the same day as Fantasy Life... Glups.
Saw Skies of Arcadia and got excited, now I am disappointed. Hard pass, I don't really care for something being inspired by something else when none of it really looks original or even innovative. Feels more like they are just 'inspired' to use it for marketing.
