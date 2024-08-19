Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

PQube & Octeto Studios have revealed the release date for Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire, an intriguing Skies of Arcadia-inspired RPG in which players partake in aerial combat controlled via classic turn-based gameplay.

Launching for the Nintendo Switch on 10th October 2024, there's a demo available via Steam right now if you want to get a taste of the action ahead of its release. The general gist of the story, however, is that you take control of captain Glenn Windwalker who must recruit and manage a group of rag-tag pirates. You'll be able to explore various locations on foot, but the real meat of the gameplay takes place in the skies.

Further details area bit scarce at the moment, but we're admittedly intrigued enough to know more. Why do we need to recruit a crew? What's our end goal? The colourful, stylish visuals are doing a lot of the heavy lifting in the above trailer, and we're curious to see what the actual gameplay will be like.

For now, let's check out a few in-game screenshots:

