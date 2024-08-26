Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Solo developer and published Munted Fingers is bringing the well-received puzzler Can of Wormholes to Nintendo Switch, and it's launching this week on 29th August 2024.

You play as a sentient tin can but will be partaking in a wade variety of intriguing puzzles that will have you manipulating wriggly worms to fit certain spaces, use them to push and pull objects, and even act as makeshift screwdrivers to turn objects on an axis.

It's admittedly a little tough to gauge exactly what the gameplay will require of the player from the trailer above, but we're all for quirky puzzle games here at NL Towers, so we're excited to dive into this one.

Here are a few key features:

- Over 100 hand crafted puzzle stages.

- No filler content! Every puzzle introduces a new idea or interaction.

- An interactive over world connects the puzzle stages together and holds puzzles of its own.

- Unlimited undos and restarts.

- A playable hint system. Every stage has an optional alternative mini-stage designed to tease out the key insight required to solve that puzzle.

We'll hopefully have a review for Can of Wormholes coming very soon, so if you're not fully convinced by the trailer, then keep an eye out for our thoughts.

Are you looking forward to checking this one out? Have you already played it on Steam? Let us know your thoughts with a comment.