After an initial announcement back in 2020, Bandai Namco has fully revealed Fate/Extra Record, a full remake of the 2010 PSP title Fate/Extra.

Slated for 2025 on Nintendo Switch, Fate/Extra Record is currently only confirmed for Japan, but Bandai Namco's involvement in the Type-Moon-developed dungeon crawler makes a Western release fairly likely. The remake will boast overhauled visuals and a new combat system, both of which can be glimpsed in the new trailer alongside the usual visual novel mechanics and explorative segments.

The original PSP title was localised for North America in 2011 and Europe in 2012. It would go on to spawn two sequels titled Fate/Extella: The Umbra Star and Fate/Extella Link, both of which are available on the Switch.

The “Moon Holy Grail War” begins anew…

The setting is a Spiritron virtual world called “SE.RA.PH.” built on the moon. Masters and Servants team up and fight for survival in pursuit of the “Holy Grail,” an omnipotent wish-granting device, in the Moon Holy Grail War which begins once again…

This is a remake of Fate/EXTRA, the first Fate series RPG originally released on July 22, 2010, now revamped for modern hardware with an expanded scenario, refreshed character graphics, and dramatic command battles utilizing a highly strategic deck-building system.

We'll provide more information on Fate/Extra Record's potential Western release as soon as we hear more.

Are you looking forward to this one? Leave a comment with your thoughts down below.