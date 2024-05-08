Meta Ridley 1
Image: First 4 Figures

A gorgeous statue of Metroid Prime's Meta Ridley is now available for pre-order via Big Bad Toy Store for the measly price of $599.99 (say what now?!).

Yes, the latest masterpiece from First 4 Figures is a beautiful work of art, but again, it's a costly one. If you've got the cash, though, then it might well prove to be a worthwhile investment; it has glow in the dark wings, for goodness sake.

As always with products like this, there's also an option to split the payments on a monthly basis, but any interest will require a non-refundable down payment of $90.

Watch on YouTube

Shipments are estimated to commence in July 2024. That's so long as Samus herself doesn't get in the way, of course.

Let's check out the key features and dimensions:

- 37 x 33 x 22 inches (94cm x 84cm x 56cm)
- Made of resin
- Glow in the Dark Wings
- Highly detailed base inspired from the theme and style from the Metroid Prime game
- Full color packaging


Metroid Prime - Meta Ridley Statue - First 4 Figures
What do you make of this latest addition to First 4 Figures' line up? Would you want to add it to your shelf? Let us know your thoughts with a comment.

