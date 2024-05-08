A gorgeous statue of Metroid Prime's Meta Ridley is now available for pre-order via Big Bad Toy Store for the measly price of $599.99 (say what now?!).
Yes, the latest masterpiece from First 4 Figures is a beautiful work of art, but again, it's a costly one. If you've got the cash, though, then it might well prove to be a worthwhile investment; it has glow in the dark wings, for goodness sake.
As always with products like this, there's also an option to split the payments on a monthly basis, but any interest will require a non-refundable down payment of $90.
Shipments are estimated to commence in July 2024. That's so long as Samus herself doesn't get in the way, of course.
Let's check out the key features and dimensions:
- 37 x 33 x 22 inches (94cm x 84cm x 56cm)
- Made of resin
- Glow in the Dark Wings
- Highly detailed base inspired from the theme and style from the Metroid Prime game
- Full color packaging
What do you make of this latest addition to First 4 Figures' line up? Would you want to add it to your shelf? Let us know your thoughts with a comment.
[source bigbadtoystore.com, via twitter.com]
Comments 6
I already ordered it from F4F a few months ago, and it's on its way over now. The problem is figuring out where the heck I'm going to put this massive beast so that my cat won't mess with it 😂
Not for me given its price, but man does it look cool!
I'll settle for the Ridley Amiibo. It's less costly and won't take up as much space.
Looks epic, really well made.
Lol just got the email that my varia suit statue was held by customs.
@KayFiOS I don’t have pets so this may not work for you but I use the MALM 2 drawer stands as statue plinths and the order a custom plexiglass/acrylic case to seal it in. It will fall if something jumps on it but protects my statues otherwise. My smaller pvc statues are in glass cases (IKeA doesn’t make the model anymore). So that could be an idea.
https://www.ikea.com/us/en/p/malm-2-drawer-chest-white-80214549/
