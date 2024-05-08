A gorgeous statue of Metroid Prime's Meta Ridley is now available for pre-order via Big Bad Toy Store for the measly price of $599.99 (say what now?!).

Yes, the latest masterpiece from First 4 Figures is a beautiful work of art, but again, it's a costly one. If you've got the cash, though, then it might well prove to be a worthwhile investment; it has glow in the dark wings, for goodness sake.

As always with products like this, there's also an option to split the payments on a monthly basis, but any interest will require a non-refundable down payment of $90.

Shipments are estimated to commence in July 2024. That's so long as Samus herself doesn't get in the way, of course.

Let's check out the key features and dimensions:

- 37 x 33 x 22 inches (94cm x 84cm x 56cm)

- Made of resin

- Glow in the Dark Wings

- Highly detailed base inspired from the theme and style from the Metroid Prime game

- Full color packaging

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

What do you make of this latest addition to First 4 Figures' line up? Would you want to add it to your shelf? Let us know your thoughts with a comment.