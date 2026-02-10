But of course, we're not the only ones with a review out there. Below, we've assembled a roundup to help you see the breadth of opinions at a glance — and yes, there are quite a few different takes on this one.

Kicking things off at the top with GAMINGbible, which awarded Fever a 9/10 thanks to its fun-filled whimsy and the "pleasant surprise" of its short-but-sweet Adventure Mode:

With its surprisingly charming Adventure Mode and more match variations than you could possibly imagine, Mario Tennis Fever is a bountifully delightful release that conjures up the pure, whimsical escapism that only Nintendo so wonderfully nails

Dexerto was similarly optimistic in its 4/5 review, describing Fever as "the most fun sports game in years":

As chaotic as Mario Kart, it stands alongside the likes of Mario Golf Toadstool Tour and Mario Strikers Charged as the best Mario sports games. It’s completely thrilling

GameSpot also came in with an 8/10, praising the arcade-y addition of the special-powered rackets and the sheer variety of gameplay options:

Mario's various dalliances into sports have been inconsistent, often because they feel so bare-bones and perfunctory. Mario Tennis Fever breaks this trend with a multitude of modes and a playful, flexible gimmick that makes it more wild and unpredictable while also testing your tennis skills in a new way

Things were marginally lower in Game Informer's 7.5/10 review, which still found a lot to like about Fever despite an all-too-short Adventure Mode and some occasional stutters in the review-period online matches:

Mario Tennis Fever is hardly a revolutionary entry, but it nails the series' most important element by offering a well-rounded experience with myriad ways for players of all skill levels to enjoy the game of tennis

For many of the same reasons, IGN awarded Fever a 7/10, where the stellar party vibes and stacked character roster are only let down by the single-player content and occasional repetitiveness of certain modes:

After 20 hours, I already feel like I’ve had my fill, and I see it as more of a fun distraction to play for a few minutes here and there while my group warms up for something else rather than one that’s going to get a serious amount of playtime

Finally, we have VGC, which gave Fever a "solid" 3/5 on account of that much-discussed Adventure Mode and the risk of things becoming rather unbalanced in online matches:

Before long, you’ll realise that of the 30 rackets on offer, less than a third of them can have a major impact on the game. I’d imagine that once the online community turns up, it’ll only be a matter of time before the metagame kicks in and the vast majority of these rackets are dismissed in favour of the handful that have the most obvious advantage

There you have it, not the most divisive game in recent memory, but certainly a good range of opinions — it currently sits at a Metascore of 77 based on 64 critic reviews.

You'll be able to see it all for yourself later this week, when Mario Tennis Fever arrives on 12th February.