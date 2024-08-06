Update [Tue 6th Aug, 2024 18:30 BST]:
As promised, Behavior Interactive has delivered more details on the upcoming Castlevania crossover, coming to Dead By Daylight. And Konami's whip-cracking series is going vampire hunting in the online game on 27th August.
Both Dracula and Trevor Belmont will be joining the game and, amazingly, Dracula is Dead By Daylight's very first vampire. Trevor Belmont has the ability to seek out both teammates and Killers, which makes him pretty useful for dealing with the shape-shifting vampire. As expected of a Belmont, of course.
The Dark Lord himself has the ability to become a bat or a wolf during gameplay, too, and both skills will help him hunt down his prey. Dracula's Castle also joins the game, probably as a new stage, and we think that could be pretty good fun.
You can get more details on the collaboration from the official Dead By Daylight website.
Look, Konami, we're glad you remember Castlevania, but could we get a new one? Anyway, will you be checking this update out? Let us know down below, dear readers.
Original article [Wed 15th May, 2024 03:30 BST]:
The multiplayer survival horror game Dead By Daylight has done all sorts of collaborations (there's even one with Nicholas Cage) and its next lot of crossovers have now been revealed as part of the game's latest anniversary celebrations.
A special Castlevania chapter is arriving later this year. More about this new crossover will be revealed on 6th August 2024. This was announced alongside other news such as a 2v8 mode, which is currently locked in for a late summer launch.
In addition to this, Behaviour Interactive has also revealed a new Dungeons & Dragons chapter, which will take place on 3rd June 2024.
This latest lot of collaborations follows crossovers with various other franchises and series such as Alan Wake, Resident Evil, Stranger Things, and even Silent Hill.
The developer also showed off the new narrative spinoff The Casting of Frank Stone and it's also working on a new PvE shooter, known as Project T. And one other project revealed was a two co-op roguelite title called "The Fog" for PC.
When we learn more about the Castlevania crossover, we'll let you know.
[source ign.com]
Oh looks cool...online multiplayer...never mind. Hope people have fun with it, just not my cup of Laurence Tureaud.
I wonder why Capcom and Konami never team up for a Devil May Cry Castlevania crossover. The idea of Dante invading Dracula's turf would be awesome. They could called it Castlevania: Cry of the Devil.
Wait. Chapter? Is this something they just added in or am I just being stupid?
That's s weird crossover. I enjoy both but I don't see any Castlevania monster as scary and escaping with the Belmonts/Alucard would be quite absurd. I guess it would be funny though.
Maybe the castle as a stage. I guess that would be interesting.
I want to play Dracula so bad! Never played castlevania but I always thought he looked so cool!
@Serpenterror At that point you might as well make a Castlevania game that's just a straight rip on Devil May Cry, Style Action mechanics and all
@Greatluigi If memory serves me right, this is a lore thing for all playable characters
Konami will do literally anything with Castlevania except actually make a new game 🫠
I'm not sure how I feel about the Netflix series implanting the idea that Castlevania as a whole is a very mature and adult piece of media when like....no? Sure its creepy but there's almost never anything that's outright scary either; its mainly built off of the vibes of its creatures/locations and assuming its just another horror-centric series does kind of undermine a lot of CV's appeal in my opinion.
....can you tell I've gotten very into this series over the past couple months XD
I enjoyed this game but did find it hard to find people online to play with so have uninstalled it.
I might install it again to see if online play is busy again.
Very excited for this. This is a neat way to introduce Dracula. Just wondering who the survivor will be, it'll be a bit harder to justify that.
@Total_Weirdo I think you may have played it when there were server issues. It rarely takes me more than a couple of seconds to find a game.
@Fizza
Yes, Castlevania has never really been a "horror game". It may be more accurate to call it a "horror-themed" game.
@Fizza….thinking about it.. that’s true have we honestly not gotten another game? It’s crazy considering that game contributed to making a whole genre of games.
@Fizza As a Castlevania fan since the 90s, I'd say that the Netflix series does a fantastic job at adapting the game's lore into something more cohesive. I'd say that Castlevania always felt like an "adult series", it's just that games were limited by the era. It had stuff like heroes getting corrupted, cults, demons and monsters attacking villages and killing innocents and other elements since the start. Symphony of the Night and the games that followed had more depth and showed Dracula as a tragic character while also adding many missing details. The series simply took those elements and made a (in my opinion) good story that I wouldn't consider that it's actually trying to be creepy at all. While the series does start overusing shock value with excessive violence the first chapters, it quickly drops that and favors other elements. It also improves over many characters from the series, that were really bland, like Isaac. I'd say there's a reason why it got so universally praised even by people that where fans of the games since the start. If you can give it a chance, I'd really recommend you to do it. I understand if you aren't interested though.
Woot makes me excited. DBD, at least in my opinion; doesn’t always have scary stuff. They recently added D&D and I never thought it was scary or having Nicholas Cage in the game.
I’ll have to reinstall and catch up on the DLC.
I love Dead by daylight Game, really hope someday they can make a Outlast style single story campaign
I thought dead by daylight was like… sort of a dead game at this point. I tried it and it was janky as hell, coupled with the fact I hate online games, it was an instant uninstall.
It feels akin to someone making a new playable character for the first Ghost Recon on PC. Like… ok cool but why? Vampire Survivors collab made sense and so did that other side-scrolling rogue game collab but this feels weird.
I just hope this is leading to something like building hype for Castlevania 64 on NSO or their own volume 3 collection with it or something.
A thousand times, yes!!!
Castlevania collabs goin craaaaazy right now
I just want a ReBirth collection on a card… Please make it happen, Konami. Not interested in any of these crossovers.
While I think these collaborations are a great idea, it proves that there is still demand for this title.
Just make a new Castlevania 🤣
@Samalik soooo basically... Lords of Shadow?
@Vaporeon_meme Eh... That was more God of War
I find it funny that Castlevania has had so many crossovers as of late,
to name a few, but but can't actually create a new game.
Dammit, I saw the vampire and immediately though Vampire Survivors news...bleh. TwT
