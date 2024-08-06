Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

Update [Tue 6th Aug, 2024 18:30 BST]:

As promised, Behavior Interactive has delivered more details on the upcoming Castlevania crossover, coming to Dead By Daylight. And Konami's whip-cracking series is going vampire hunting in the online game on 27th August.

Both Dracula and Trevor Belmont will be joining the game and, amazingly, Dracula is Dead By Daylight's very first vampire. Trevor Belmont has the ability to seek out both teammates and Killers, which makes him pretty useful for dealing with the shape-shifting vampire. As expected of a Belmont, of course.

The Dark Lord himself has the ability to become a bat or a wolf during gameplay, too, and both skills will help him hunt down his prey. Dracula's Castle also joins the game, probably as a new stage, and we think that could be pretty good fun.

You can get more details on the collaboration from the official Dead By Daylight website.

Look, Konami, we're glad you remember Castlevania, but could we get a new one? Anyway, will you be checking this update out? Let us know down below, dear readers.

Original article [Wed 15th May, 2024 03:30 BST]:

The multiplayer survival horror game Dead By Daylight has done all sorts of collaborations (there's even one with Nicholas Cage) and its next lot of crossovers have now been revealed as part of the game's latest anniversary celebrations.

A special Castlevania chapter is arriving later this year. More about this new crossover will be revealed on 6th August 2024. This was announced alongside other news such as a 2v8 mode, which is currently locked in for a late summer launch.





In addition to this, Behaviour Interactive has also revealed a new Dungeons & Dragons chapter, which will take place on 3rd June 2024.



Dead by Daylight: Dungeons & Dragons. June 3rd.



This latest lot of collaborations follows crossovers with various other franchises and series such as Alan Wake, Resident Evil, Stranger Things, and even Silent Hill.

The developer also showed off the new narrative spinoff The Casting of Frank Stone and it's also working on a new PvE shooter, known as Project T. And one other project revealed was a two co-op roguelite title called "The Fog" for PC.

When we learn more about the Castlevania crossover, we'll let you know.