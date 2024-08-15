Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

In a new accolades trailer for the recent release Darkest Dungeon II, Red Hook Studios and Skybound Games have announced a physical edition of the game will be coming to consoles on 22nd October 2024.

The Switch release will come with a physical game card, a stagecoach papercraft with assembly instructions, and an original soundtrack including a Bandcamp redemption code. Pre-orders are available now at select retailers.





Physical editions are coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on October 22nd.



In our review of Darkest Dungeon II here on Nintendo Life, we gave the sequel eight stars out of ten. Here's what we had to say: