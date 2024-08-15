In a new accolades trailer for the recent release Darkest Dungeon II, Red Hook Studios and Skybound Games have announced a physical edition of the game will be coming to consoles on 22nd October 2024.
The Switch release will come with a physical game card, a stagecoach papercraft with assembly instructions, and an original soundtrack including a Bandcamp redemption code. Pre-orders are available now at select retailers.
In our review of Darkest Dungeon II here on Nintendo Life, we gave the sequel eight stars out of ten. Here's what we had to say:
"Darkest Dungeon 2 may not be the sequel that ardent fans of the original wanted it to be, but its unique approach to that hard-edged, brutal roguelike gameplay is compelling all the same. A memorable art style, tons of replayability, and lots of mechanical depth make this one an easy recommendation to any roguelike fans, even if it can be a little grindy at times. If you’ve been looking for yet another tough roguelike to add to your collection, Darkest Dungeon 2 is certainly worth your time and your money."