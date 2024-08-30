We've got some unfortunate news if you happen to be located in the US and were looking forward to the 'iam8bit' versions of COCOON and The Stanley Parable.

Due to an "unforeseen shipping delay", Cocoon will now arrive on 24th September and Stanley Parable will launch on 15th October. This delay also applies to Canada but "won't impact retail in other regions".

As part of this, the shipping window for the 'Ultra Deluxe' version of The Stanley Parable has also been updated to Q4 2024. Here's part of the update from iam8bit:

"Due to an unforeseen shipping delay, the retail editions of Cocoon (Switch/PS5) and The Stanley Parable (Switch/PS5) will land in the US a little later than expected...we apologize for the invconvenience and appreciate your patience as we work to finish these awesome sets."

If you are concerned about your order, you can reach out to iam8bit's support page.