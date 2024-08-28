Hot off the back of yesterday's surprise announcement and shadow drop for the Castlevania Dominus Collection, Limited Run Games has today confirmed that a physical release is on the way.

The collection, which comprises Dawn of Sorrow, Portrait of Ruin and Order of Ecclesia, will be available to pre-order from the Limited Run Games website from 13th September. Fittingly, you'll get to choose between a trio of covers so you can have your favourite entry front and centre (either that, or you'll just have to pay up three times).

What's more, Limited Run confirmed that a Collector's Edition is also on the way. We'll have to keep our eyes peeled for more info about this one over the coming months, but we're imagining a particularly tasty bundle.



Portrait of Ruin.

Order of Ecclesia.



Three Castlevania titles originally released on the Nintendo DS, now available on modern platforms—and coming soon to Limited Run!



Those who can't wait to get going with the collection can grab the digital version from the Switch eShop right now for £19.99.