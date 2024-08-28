Hot off the back of yesterday's surprise announcement and shadow drop for the Castlevania Dominus Collection, Limited Run Games has today confirmed that a physical release is on the way.
The collection, which comprises Dawn of Sorrow, Portrait of Ruin and Order of Ecclesia, will be available to pre-order from the Limited Run Games website from 13th September. Fittingly, you'll get to choose between a trio of covers so you can have your favourite entry front and centre (either that, or you'll just have to pay up three times).
What's more, Limited Run confirmed that a Collector's Edition is also on the way. We'll have to keep our eyes peeled for more info about this one over the coming months, but we're imagining a particularly tasty bundle.
Those who can't wait to get going with the collection can grab the digital version from the Switch eShop right now for £19.99.