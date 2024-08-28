Castlevania Dominus Collection
Image: Konami

Hot off the back of yesterday's surprise announcement and shadow drop for the Castlevania Dominus Collection, Limited Run Games has today confirmed that a physical release is on the way.

The collection, which comprises Dawn of Sorrow, Portrait of Ruin and Order of Ecclesia, will be available to pre-order from the Limited Run Games website from 13th September. Fittingly, you'll get to choose between a trio of covers so you can have your favourite entry front and centre (either that, or you'll just have to pay up three times).

Watch on YouTube

What's more, Limited Run confirmed that a Collector's Edition is also on the way. We'll have to keep our eyes peeled for more info about this one over the coming months, but we're imagining a particularly tasty bundle.

Those who can't wait to get going with the collection can grab the digital version from the Switch eShop right now for £19.99.

Have you made a start on the Dominus Collection yet or are you holding out for the physical? Let us know in the comments.

[source x.com]