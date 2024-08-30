Limited Run has revealed a physical release of Assault Suits Valken Declassified, the Switch re-release of the 1992 SNES mecha classic (also known as Cybernator).

Number 202 in the boutique publisher's Switch series, the release comes in two flavours: the standard version for $34.99 USD, and a Classic Edition, which includes the soundtrack and a selection of art cards in a large package designed to resemble a Super NES box, for $64.99 USD.

Masaya's original was ported to Switch by M2 in 2023, and while Retro-Bit did recently do a physical run of SNES carts, this will be the first physical version of the Switch remaster, which added a fresh translation of the Japanese original and a few other mod cons.

"If you have any affection for mecha and anime culture, classic action gaming, or shooters and run ‘n’ guns, Assault Suits Valken Declassified is very much worth strapping yourself into," is how we put it in our 8/10 review — check it out for the full lowdown.