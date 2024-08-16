Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

Yesterday, Boss Team Games teased that it was making two games based on the classic horror movie franchise Halloween, with the original director John Carpenter "intimately involved" in the project. And we've got a few more details on one of those games, including a second game that picks up another horror movie favourite and a release date.

Courtesy of IGN, we now know that the first Halloween game will launch alongside a second game based on the Starz series Ash vs Evil Dead, which is a sequel to Sam Raimi's Evil Dead franchise. Developed by WayForward, the duo are part of the RetroRealms series, and both are beautiful-looking 16-bit platformers. Both games are coming out on 18th October 2024 and will be priced at $24.99 USD, or you can snag a "Double Feature" edition for $49.99 USD.

RetroRealms: Halloween sees you controlling Michael Meyers where you'll slice and slash your way through multiple retro stages inspired by the iconic Halloween franchise. In Retro Realms: Ash vs Evil Dead follows a similar pattern, but instead, you're Ash Williams. Pre-orders of the games will net you an extra character for each game — Laurie Strode for Halloween, and Kelly Maxwell for Ash vs Evil Dead. They'll have their own playstyle, weapons, and story, too.

the two games are entirely separate, but if you want to grab both, you'll have access to some exclusive content. Plus, Boss Team Games is selling a Collector's Edition of both games for $99.99 USD, which comes with a little plush of Michael Meyers. Y'know, a totally normal, cuddly toy.

RetroRealms: Halloween and RetroRealms: Ash vs Evil Dead will be here just before Halloween itself — 18th October 2024. Are you a horror fan? Will you be snapping these up? Let us know in the comments.