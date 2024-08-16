Yesterday, Boss Team Games teased that it was making two games based on the classic horror movie franchise Halloween, with the original director John Carpenter "intimately involved" in the project. And we've got a few more details on one of those games, including a second game that picks up another horror movie favourite and a release date.
Courtesy of IGN, we now know that the first Halloween game will launch alongside a second game based on the Starz series Ash vs Evil Dead, which is a sequel to Sam Raimi's Evil Dead franchise. Developed by WayForward, the duo are part of the RetroRealms series, and both are beautiful-looking 16-bit platformers. Both games are coming out on 18th October 2024 and will be priced at $24.99 USD, or you can snag a "Double Feature" edition for $49.99 USD.
RetroRealms: Halloween sees you controlling Michael Meyers where you'll slice and slash your way through multiple retro stages inspired by the iconic Halloween franchise. In Retro Realms: Ash vs Evil Dead follows a similar pattern, but instead, you're Ash Williams. Pre-orders of the games will net you an extra character for each game — Laurie Strode for Halloween, and Kelly Maxwell for Ash vs Evil Dead. They'll have their own playstyle, weapons, and story, too.
the two games are entirely separate, but if you want to grab both, you'll have access to some exclusive content. Plus, Boss Team Games is selling a Collector's Edition of both games for $99.99 USD, which comes with a little plush of Michael Meyers. Y'know, a totally normal, cuddly toy.
RetroRealms: Halloween and RetroRealms: Ash vs Evil Dead will be here just before Halloween itself — 18th October 2024. Are you a horror fan? Will you be snapping these up? Let us know in the comments.
[source ign.com]
Should I be afraid of what these games will be/play like? I mean, the franchises are awesome, so the games should live up to them
Also somehow WayForward is involved
Looks like a scary good time. Might have to give this a chance when it comes out.
That's interesting but man, why not make the two games cross over? Unless they do and that's the "exclusive content" for grabbing both.
Maybe like a Zelda Oracle thing where you get a secret code after beating one to change the story in the other. Also locking not only playable characters, but characters with "their own story" to preorders is an odd choice, though it'll surely be available within a few months of release.
They look pretty fun but a little pricey. I’ll have to see what the reviews are and how much bang for your buck you get. They’re two of my fav horror properties so I may just have to get em…
@IceClimbersMain At the end of the trailer it seems to suggest they do cross over if you get both. Lol.
Wait so, is this one of the Halloween games.
This isn't going to be another Ninjabread Man/Anubis II/Rock N' Roll Adventures scenario where it's basically the same game under the hood, but they just swapped out the graphics, is it? Because that's what it looks like.
I'm sure the games will be fine since WayForward tends to do good stuff, but the whole thing comes across as interchangeable and generic. Here's hoping that's not actually the case.
I love the idea of this game but I am not paying what they are asking for. The box art looks like it was made by a small child on their phone.
The over the top gore works very good for evil dead, not so much for Halloween. In all the good Halloween movies the brutal stuff is more suggested than seen. Halloween 1,2 and 4 are my favorites and I can’t think of a scene with a truly messy gruesome death scene.
My GOD the licensing involved 😆
Ok... didn't see this coming. And WayForward is involved? And John Carpenter was involved? This is a lot to take in. Fist impression I see a modernized Splatterhouse. Not sure why Mike is sho-ryu-ken-ing victims but hey... I'll see what the review is talking about. I might just be up for these and this RetroRealms series.
Wow, these actually look really freakin cool. Hopefully they turn out to be good.
I wonder if Bruce Campbell will be lending his voice talents? That's something he's traditionally done in most Evil Dead games.
Yeah, I'm all over this.
These are clearly not 16 bit.
This here is my BOOMstick!
Anything Evil Dead is insta-buy for me. Looks like it should at least be cromulent platforming fare. (edit: Wayforward is developing, I'm not worried about lack of quality with their name on it).
Wow These Games Look Absolutely Amazing. I Sure Hope They Eventually Do Freddy, Jason, Chuckie, Etc... PLUS The Legendary WayForward is Involved So You Know They're Going To Be Gems Of Course! I Don't Think They've Made A Bad Game Really.
Looks amazing wooo
Surely a standard edition will surface without all of the unnecessary tat. You don't license these mammoth properties only to sell overpriced boxed editions to the minority of diehard fans.
Give me a physical with both of them on there, YES PLEASE!!!!
Love Evil Dead
I
CAN'T
WAIT!!!!
GAHHHHHHHHHHHHH
Anyone here recommend the Evil Dead show the game is based on? I've only ever seen the movies.
AGHHHH.
Yes!
I was so bummed we didn't get the latest Evil Dead game on Switch despite it being announced as for it.
Hold on this actually looks really fun lol, the pixel art is also amazing as well, I might actually pick this up.
@Kingy Gosh YES! It is wonderful. It is so funny and well done. It is the best version of Ash in a way, as Bruce Campbell is able to use all his experience since then to play it even better.
@OldManHermit He normally does and he said he is always open to voice him, but retired from him in live action. I would have thought they'd show it off though. Be a bit sad if we don't at least get a 'groovy'.
October 18th is also the day Bruce Campbell's new show Hysteria comes out! Well, he has a role, not HIS show, but he plays the Chief of Police. It will be on Peacock.
I'm a sucka. Gonna pre-order so I can play as Kelly too.
Nice but not 16 bit at all
There is also this shared yesterday by your sister site pushsquare by a strange coincidence: https://www.pushsquare.com/news/2024/08/random-youll-wish-scrolling-beat-em-up-resident-evil-survive-was-a-real-ps5-ps4-game
