You've probably cooked all sorts of delights (and not-so-tasty dishes) in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and if you're interested in applying these skills to the real world, then this new unofficial cookbook based on The Legend of Zelda series might be for you.

This is the '2nd unofficial Legend of Zelda Cookbook' by Aimee Wood, which is described as an "expansion pack sequel with 90+ unofficial new recipes". It's a 200+ page expansion, with more than nine new chapters and there'll even be collector's editions.

The Kickstarter has already knocked the $4,000 USD goal out of the park. In fact, it did it in just 15 minutes, and four days later has now surpassed $70,000 USD. As for recipes - Zelda fans can look forward to all sorts of options including cheese, pizza, baked items and even cheesecakes!

"This expansion pack now has over 100 new recipes, and will have a special shiny collector's edition due to the kickstarter's success! Explore a whole new culinary adventure inspired by Zelda games over the last five years-- Cheesemaking! Pizzas! Dark Clumps! Alongside all new Hyrulian themed elixirs, skewers, desserts, soups, and more! It's still dangerous to cook alone... take this too?"

Back in 2019, we covered the first Zelda cookbook on Kickstarter which also smashed its initial goal. Would you be interested in the second volume? Let us know in the comments.