Nintendo dropped a sizable update for the Switch Online racer F-Zero 99 last week and this week it's now rolled out a patch resolving some issues.

According to the official support page, Version 1.4.1 fixes an issue with Lucky Ranks and comes with fixes for some "other" problems. Here are the patch notes in full:

Latest update: Ver. 1.4.1 (Released July 11, 2024)

Fixed an Issue with Lucky Ranks

Fixed an issue where the Bounty Chip acquisition status was reset for certain backdrops that can be obtained with Lucky Ranks.

Other Issues

Fixed issues to make for a more pleasant gaming experience.

Version 1.4.0 added in a new festival event, a leaderboard event, Star Rivals, gameplay adjustments and even a new emote update. You can learn more about the previous major update in our existing post: