Mega Cat Studios has announced that its upcoming Sega Mega Drive / Genesis shmup ZPF will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch after securing the necessary funding to unlock the stretch goal.

At the time of writing, there are mere hours remaining on the Kickstarter campaign, but the studio has managed to amass over $200,000, smashing its initial $15,000 goal and the $180,000 needed for a port to Nintendo's hybrid console.

Boasting 6+ levels of "absolute insanity" and inspired by the likes of Lords of Thunder, Elemental Master, and the Thunderforce series, ZPF is a classic shmup from the designer and developer of Tänzer and will be releasing on the Mega Drive / Genesis alongside the Switch, with an estimated launch window of February 2025.

Let's check out the key features:

- 6+ STAGES OF FULL ON MAYHEM

- THREE PLAYABLE CHARACTERS

- UNIQUE SHOT & MELEE PER CHARACTER

- MANY MID AND END-STAGE BOSSES

- SHOP BUFFS & HINTS

- SECRETS. HIDDEN STAGES & MULTIPLE ENDINGS

Our friends over at Time Extension recently interviewed the team over at Mega Cat Studios about ZPF, so be sure to give it a read if you're interested in its upcoming release.