After a new co-op adventure to while away the summer evenings? River Tails: Stronger Together might have you covered.

This two-player platformer landed on the Switch eShop last week and it looks really rather sweet. Developed by Kid Onion Studio, River Tails will see you playing as either Furple the kitten or Finn the fish, navigating land and river in the hopes of saving the former's family.

Those prone to barking out instructions while caught up in the couch co-op chaos will have plenty to get into here. Each character has its own skillset, so you'll have to work together to solve puzzles and beat bosses — not to mention keeping the cat and fish on/off land as you go.

The game also offers a single-player, 'Lone Wolf' mode for those who prefer to go alone where you can play as both characters from a single remote. But as anyone who has ever experienced the joys of It Takes Two or Unravel Two will tell you, this will likely be better enjoyed as a pair.

You can find a rundown of the game's features and get a look at some screenshots below from publisher Gravity Game Arise.

■ Immerse yourself in visually stunning natural-world environments

- In River Tails, you'll embark on an epic and visually stunning journey across land and water.

- Explore the flora of uncharted rainforests, immerse yourself in the magical atmosphere of river caves, cross the treacherous swamp (if you can!).

- Only then will you get back to the icy mountain.

- On your way, you'll encounter a wide range of local wildlife - but be sure to work out which are your friends and which are your enemies before it's too late!

■ Innovative and constantly evolving gameplay

- Your journey will be filled with innovative and fun river-themed challenges.

- The further you travel, the more mechanics and puzzles you'll face.

- To succeed, working with your partner is absolutely vital.

- You know that saying about teamwork making the dream work?

- It's a little cliché, but totally true when playing River Tails.

■ Nail-biting boss fights

- They can be pretty scary, but having mastered the key co-op mechanics earlier in the game you will have all necessary skills to defeat these angry enemies.

- Just keep calm and work together.

- Bosses aren't evil, but they do have some anger issues for which they should really seek professional help.

- They are very protective of their turf and aren't best pleased when a lively kitten and a cool-guy fish get too close.

■ Play a co-op game in a challenging single-player mode!

- River Tails is designed specifically for two players, but we didn't like the idea of a game that can only be played in one way.

- That's why we added the LoneWolf mode.

- We have added a special control mode that allows you to play as both characters using one controller.

- The coordination becomes between one part of your brain and the other!

- This single-player mode is a whole new kind of challenge.

River Tails: Stronger Together is now available on the Switch eShop for £16.75 / $19.99 and you can pick it up with a sweet 10% discount until 10th July.

Does this look like it'll be up your street? Leap down to the comments and let us know.