One of the coolest examples of the emergent gameplay in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was the selection of outposts scattered throughout Hyrule, largely comprised of Bokoblins and other hapless beasts. Defeating them would unlock a nearby treasure chest, often containing a variety of goods including arrows, weapons, gemstones, or even rupees.

Not only are the chests useful for gaining new items, but they also look pretty cool; almost like a monster had once been turned to stone and subsequently manufactured into a treasure chest. Bizarre stuff. Anyway, it looks so awesome that someone's only gone and made a Switch cartridge case based on it. Check it out...

Putting aside the fact that you'll need to extract your chosen cartridge quickly before the chest snaps shut and amputates your fingers, it's such a cool little idea. We love the lights, the accompanying jingle, and the satisfying way it opens and closes.

The video would have been perfect if it had actually featured the cartridges for Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. Heck, even Link's Awakening or Hyrule Warriors would have been acceptable. Alas. Either way, we want one, and we want one now.