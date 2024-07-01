A new range of lifestyle products has launched exclusively at the Nintendo Kyoto store, each representing a collaboration between the Big N and a local retailer. Of course we want them. Of course they look amazing. The list of gorgeous Nintendo Japan products we'll probably never get the opportunity to buy grows ever longer.

There are five different products in this exclusive range with the regional brands adding a subtle hint of Nintendo iconography to their respective craft. A paper fan from the Kyoto-based company Hakuchikudo displays a gorgeous, hand-inked line-up of familiar faces. Ayanokoji's trio of pouches brandish Nintendo silhouettes in pastel colours. Tie company Nekado keeps things formal with a pair of Nintendo-themed neckwear. It's not quite as in-your-face as the usual Nintendo merchandise, but it's a mighty fine selection nonetheless.

Alongside the aforementioned goods, the Kyoto range also includes a cream canvas bag from the Ichizawa Shinzaburo Hanpu company and what appears to be a boxed collection from incense retailer Jiujutang.

You can watch a video rundown of all the products in the following tweet from @N_Officialstore or keep scrolling for a gallery of every item in the range.

According to the above tweet, the full collection is now available in the Nintendo Kyoto store, though it does not give any indication of how much each item costs — we can't imagine they will be cheap.

Perhaps this is the first of many regional collections with different Nintendo stores landing exclusive collaborative merchandise. Who knows? All we know for sure is, we really wish there was a store a little closer to us...

What do you make of this new collection? Which item is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.