It seems like only yesterday that people were clamouring for information on the full release of Sea of Stars, taking at least a modicum of attention away from Silksong for a little while. Now that the game's out, however, heads are turning toward the upcoming DLC, and folks are getting a bit restless.

Over on social media, Sabotage Studio has confirmed that the DLC is "going well" after responding to a fan requesting an update (thanks, Push Square). It also states that more information will be released later this year.

Production on the DLC is going well. More details will come later this year! — Sea of Stars (@seaofstarsgame) June 18, 2024

Another user enquired about the game's upcoming co-op mode and was met with a similar response, with Sabotage Studio stating "We're still working on it". Good to know!

Look, we know it's hardly the most riveting update, but at least we can look forward to what is likely be to a proper reveal later in the year. Sea of Stars was met with critical acclaim upon launch and earned a well-deserved 9/10 from us. We called it a "sensational achievement for Sabotage" and praised the visuals, dungeon design, and excellent combat.