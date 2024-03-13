Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Sabotage Studio has announced that its hit RPG Sea of Stars has now surpassed 5 million players worldwide since its launch on 29th August, 2023. To celebrate, it has teased a new 3 player couch co-op mode officially dubbed 'Single Player+'.

While the short video above just demonstrates basic traversal for the time being, in which you can see the blue-haired Solstice Warrior Valere being brought back into the fold via a handy bubble, Sabotage notes that co-op will allow three players to engage in a new 'Co-Op Timed Hits' mechanic. This, presumably, will entail each player taking turns in combat and working together during specific attacks.

The new mode is in development now with Sabotage promising more details soon. In the meantime, if you're still on the fence about Sea of Stars, be sure to check out our review in which we called it a 'sensational achievement for Sabotage', awarding it a score of 9/10.