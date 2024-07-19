Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 772k

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition is now officially available on the Switch, and retro enthusiasts who picked up the game are now discovering all sorts of cool (and not-so-cool) things about it.

In case you missed it, one thing that is pretty cool about this game is when you set up your profile, you're asked to select your "favourite NES game" (or Famicom one) from a list that appears to feature every game under the sun from this classic Nintendo console library.

This has been highlighted on social media and our video producer Zion Grassl also made note of it in our Nintendo Life "hands on" preview in June. Here's what he had to say:

"They also let you share your favourite NES game with the world. They’ve included a list of nearly every game that’s ever officially been released for the Nintendo Entertainment System, even games that I’d assume wouldn’t have been mentioned due to licensing issues, like Spy vs. Spy and Superman, made the cut. There’s no box art, but it’s a little detail that made the 25-year-long NES fan in me feel seen. I’m looking forward to scanning the list for EarthBound Beginnings and Bubble Bobble."

So yeah, if you don't already own this new release - this is the kind of retro-goodness Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition contains. Unfortunately, not everything is being well received in this game, like the leaderboards. Here's what our reviewer PJ O'Reilly had to say about this in an updated portion of our Nintendo Life review:

"Since going live, it's become clear that the leaderboards here don't exactly work as we'd imagined in-game, and it's causing quite a stir with players. Leaderboards are not freely accessible at all times, you can't view friends or compete directly with their results. Moreover, you can only access rankings at the end of a weekly challenge, so there's no freedom in how you choose to compete. A barmy decision, and one we did not see coming. Let's hope they sort it out ASAP"

In some related news, Nintendo has already rolled out an update which unlocks Survival Mode and includes some fixes.